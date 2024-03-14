Geneva officers to get body-worn cameras

GENEVA – All Geneva police officers will be outfitted with a body-worn camera system by the end of March, officials announced in a news release.
Illinois law requires on-duty, uniformed police officers responding to a call for service or engaged in official law enforcement activities to have a police body-worn camera.
In Geneva, the body-worn cameras will:
• Strengthen community trust and accountability by preserving impartial accounts of police officer and citizen interactions
• Enhance transparency with the public
• Promote officer safety while safeguarding the rights and privacy of community members
• Elevate training by using video review to discuss police incidents, response and tactics with our personnel
• Improve the quality of investigations and criminal prosecutions through evidence in the body-worn camera records.
Officers who have completed their mandatory training are wearing their body-worn cameras while on duty. This mandatory training addresses the use of the body-worn camera system, state law and department policy, the release stated.
All officers will finish their training within the next two weeks.
More information regarding Geneva’s body-worn camera program, including FAQs and department policy, can be found on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.