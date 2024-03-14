Boys basketball: 2023-2024 Kane County Chronicle all-area team

Batavia’s Nate Nazos drives toward the basket during a game against Geneva at Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

Here is the Kane County Chronicle All-Area boys basketball team:

First Team

Kaneland senior Troyer Carlson

Troyer Carlson, Kaneland, senior, guard: The 6-foot-2 guard became Kaneland’s all-time leading scorer and led the Knights to a sectional final. Four-year varsity player and also a four-year varsity starting quarterback in football, Carlson averaged 18 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.75 steals, shot 34% from the 3-point line and 70% from the free-throw line. All-conference, honorable mention All-State by Illinois Media and special mention All-State by IBCA.

Kaneland junior Freddy Hassan

Freddy Hassan, Kaneland, junior, forward: Springy 6-foot-6 junior was Plano Christmas Classic MVP and all-conference and helped lead Kaneland to sectional final. Hassan averaged 14 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 blocks and shot 57% from the field.

St. Francis senior Kelton McEwen. Photo courtesy of St. Francis High School.

Kelton McEwen, St. Francis, senior, guard: Transfer from Bartlett was Geneva Holiday Tournament MVP at Thanksgiving and Chicago Catholic League all-conference pick. McEwen averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals and led Spartans to second place in the CCL White.

Batavia senior Nate Nazos

Nate Nazos, Batavia, senior, guard: The 6-foot unanimous all-conference pick and IBCA special mention All-State averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for regional champion Batavia. Offers include Illinois-Springfield as a preferred walk-on, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Loras and Augustana.

St. Charles North senior Parker Reinke

Parker Reinke, St. Charles North, senior, forward: Taylor University baseball commit was a first team all-conference pick in the DuKane Conference for the second straight year. Reinke, who was all-tournament at Rockford Boylan, averaged 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists and shot 35.1% from the 3-point line and 74.4% from the free-throw line.

Second Team

Batavia junior Jax Abalos

Jax Abalos, Batavia, junior, guard/forward: The 6-foot-7 junior was a unanimous all-conference pick. Abalos averaged 11.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists and shot 38% from the 3-point line. Holds offers from Eastern Illinois and Bryant.

St. Charles North senior Jake Furtney

Jake Furtney, St. Charles North, senior, forward: Illinois football recruit was a first team all-conference pick after receiving honorable mention last year. Furtney averaged 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and shot 53.3% from the field, 36.6% from the 3-point line and 75.5% from the free-throw line.

Burlington Central junior Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson, Burlington Central, junior, forward: The 6-foot-4 junior was an all-conference pick in the Fox Valley. Johnson averaged 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 steals.

Geneva junior Hudson Kirby

Hudson Kirby, Geneva, junior, forward: The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 11.2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.5 blocks.

Marmion's Evan Stumm

Evan Stumm, Marmion, senior, guard: The 6-foot-2 senior was a Chicago Catholic League all-conference pick. Stumm averaged 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists with 65 3-pointers and 30 charges taken.

Honorable mention

Caden Anderson, Marmion, junior, guard; Aaron Cook, St. Francis, senior, guard/forward; Jack Hatton, Geneva, junior, guard; Brad Monkemeyer, St. Charles East, junior, forward; C.J. Valente, Batavia, senior, forward.