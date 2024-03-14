March 14, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionThe SceneNewslettereNewspaperObituariesEvent Calendar

Boys basketball: 2023-2024 Kane County Chronicle all-area team

By Joshua Welge
Batavia’s Nate Nazos drives toward the basket during a game against Geneva at Batavia.

Batavia’s Nate Nazos drives toward the basket during a game against Geneva at Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

Here is the Kane County Chronicle All-Area boys basketball team:

First Team

Kaneland senior Troyer Carlson

Kaneland senior Troyer Carlson

Troyer Carlson, Kaneland, senior, guard: The 6-foot-2 guard became Kaneland’s all-time leading scorer and led the Knights to a sectional final. Four-year varsity player and also a four-year varsity starting quarterback in football, Carlson averaged 18 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.75 steals, shot 34% from the 3-point line and 70% from the free-throw line. All-conference, honorable mention All-State by Illinois Media and special mention All-State by IBCA.

Kaneland junior Freddy Hassan

Kaneland junior Freddy Hassan

Freddy Hassan, Kaneland, junior, forward: Springy 6-foot-6 junior was Plano Christmas Classic MVP and all-conference and helped lead Kaneland to sectional final. Hassan averaged 14 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 blocks and shot 57% from the field.

St. Francis senior Kelton McEwen. Photo courtesy of St. Francis High School.

St. Francis senior Kelton McEwen. Photo courtesy of St. Francis High School.

Kelton McEwen, St. Francis, senior, guard: Transfer from Bartlett was Geneva Holiday Tournament MVP at Thanksgiving and Chicago Catholic League all-conference pick. McEwen averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals and led Spartans to second place in the CCL White.

Batavia senior Nate Nazos

Batavia senior Nate Nazos

Nate Nazos, Batavia, senior, guard: The 6-foot unanimous all-conference pick and IBCA special mention All-State averaged 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals for regional champion Batavia. Offers include Illinois-Springfield as a preferred walk-on, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Loras and Augustana.

St. Charles North senior Parker Reinke

St. Charles North senior Parker Reinke

Parker Reinke, St. Charles North, senior, forward: Taylor University baseball commit was a first team all-conference pick in the DuKane Conference for the second straight year. Reinke, who was all-tournament at Rockford Boylan, averaged 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists and shot 35.1% from the 3-point line and 74.4% from the free-throw line.

Second Team

Batavia junior Jax Abalos

Batavia junior Jax Abalos

Jax Abalos, Batavia, junior, guard/forward: The 6-foot-7 junior was a unanimous all-conference pick. Abalos averaged 11.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists and shot 38% from the 3-point line. Holds offers from Eastern Illinois and Bryant.

St. Charles North senior Jake Furtney

St. Charles North senior Jake Furtney

Jake Furtney, St. Charles North, senior, forward: Illinois football recruit was a first team all-conference pick after receiving honorable mention last year. Furtney averaged 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 steals and shot 53.3% from the field, 36.6% from the 3-point line and 75.5% from the free-throw line.

Burlington Central junior Jake Johnson

Burlington Central junior Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson, Burlington Central, junior, forward: The 6-foot-4 junior was an all-conference pick in the Fox Valley. Johnson averaged 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 steals.

Geneva junior Hudson Kirby

Geneva junior Hudson Kirby

Hudson Kirby, Geneva, junior, forward: The 6-foot-5 junior averaged 11.2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2.5 blocks.

Marmion's Evan Stumm

Marmion's Evan Stumm

Evan Stumm, Marmion, senior, guard: The 6-foot-2 senior was a Chicago Catholic League all-conference pick. Stumm averaged 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2.5 assists with 65 3-pointers and 30 charges taken.

Honorable mention

Caden Anderson, Marmion, junior, guard; Aaron Cook, St. Francis, senior, guard/forward; Jack Hatton, Geneva, junior, guard; Brad Monkemeyer, St. Charles East, junior, forward; C.J. Valente, Batavia, senior, forward.

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsKane CountyBatavia PrepsBurlington Central PrepsGeneva PrepsKaneland PrepsMarmion PrepsSt. Charles East PrepsSt. Charles North PrepsSt. Francis PrepsPremium