March 14, 2024
Shaw Local
Andy’s Frozen Custard in St. Charles to host grand opening event Friday

By Shaw Local News Network
Andy’s Frozen Custard in St. Charles will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (Photo provided by Andy's Frozen Custard)

ST. CHARLES – Andy’s Frozen Custard will host a grand opening event Friday, March 15, where guests can enjoy live music, specials and games and possibly win free custard for a year.

The frozen custard and treat shop will host a “Golden Scoop” ceremony and cut the ribbon on its newest Chicagoland location at 2630 East Main St. at 3 p.m. The shop will open at 11 a.m. with special $2 sundaes served for the first half hour.

Owners Andy and Dana Kuntz will be there to meet their guests after the Golden Scoop ceremony. The celebrations will continue until 5 p.m. where guests can spin-to-win prizes, take photos with the shop’s namesake and enjoy music from the Pipes and Drums of the Chicago Police Department.

The first 100 guests will receive a custom St. Patrick’s Day treat baked by Chicago’s Louie Lezza, owner of Lezza Spumoni & Desserts, and one lucky guest will receive free Andy’s for a year.

The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

