You say old, we say vintage. You say garbage, we say garage sale

Thinking about outside activities is still a bit difficult, but next month is the Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale.

Registering is easy. Visit genevachamber.com to sign up for the sale, which takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 26 and 27. For a nominal fee, the Geneva Chamber of Commerce will take care of all advertising, signage, online map and printed map handed out to key locations in Geneva. Deadline for the early bird participation price of $30 is April 4.

Why participate in the City-Wide Geneva Garage Sale?

• It’s good for your wallet.

• One person’s garbage is another person’s treasure.

• Get rid of clutter.

• It’s awesome for the environment.

This is a great opportunity to do some spring cleaning.

The event welcome thousands of shoppers to Geneva by offering the convenience of the City-Wide Geneva Garage Sale.

To register your Geneva home for the sale, visit genevachamber.com.

Coffee Crawl is back

The Coffee Crawl returns next month. Visit local businesses offering coffee creations April 20. This is a ticketed event and sells out quickly. Watch for registration at genevachamber.com. Who doesn’t love a little taste of coffee to put a spring in your step.

Swedish Days is 13 weeks away

Now for a peek at the Swedish Days Festival. This year’s fest is set for June 19-23. Yes, it is still about 13 weeks away, but we are excited to give you a peek at some new things. Stores will be offering some of the best deals all year long throughout that week. Wednesday, June 19, has the Swedish Children’s Choir opening the evening. The Geneva Park District then takes over, including performances from Geneva’s Got Talent semifinalists.

On Thursday, June 20, Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, we are bringing some fantastic entertainers to Central Stage.

Of course, the carnival, the food, craft beer tent, Kids’ Day, Sweden Väst and the parade are all returning. And we still have a few surprises up our blue and yellow Swedish sleeves.

Don’t forget the 5K Run, dubbed the Swedish Days Loop. Runners take their mark Saturday, June 22, and delight in an early morning run at Peck Farm. Sign up at https://genevachamber.com/events/swedish-days.

In the coming months, watch for more information on this favored tradition. Information will be at Geneva businesses and on genevachamber.com. Connect with our social media channels: Facebook (Geneva, IL – Chamber of Commerce & Tourism) and Instagram (GenevaILChamber). Follow, share and like today so you don’t miss any happenings tomorrow.