Kane Sheriff announces death of K-9 Arko

K-9 Arko with his handler, Kane County Sheriff's Lt. Michael Wilgosiewicz. Arko died this week after retiring from service March 1. (Photo provided by the Kane County Sheriff's Office)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – The Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release today that K-9 Arko died this week.

Arko, a German shepherd from Hungary, started at the sheriff’s office on Sept. 30, 2016 and retired March 1 and would have been 10 years old in October.

Arko successfully located and apprehended numerous violent offenders — at times directly linking suspects to crimes — which included firearms and spent shell casings, the release stated.

“With K-9 Arko as my partner, I was told no less than 12 times by suspects I arrested that if I did not have my partner by my side that night, they were planning to either fight with me, flee from me, or harm me in some way,” Wilgosiewicz stated in the release.

“The simple presence of my partner by my side prevented me from being harmed,” Wilgosiewicz stated in the release. “I came home to my family each night because K-9 Arko was there with me. My partner would have done anything to keep me safe.”

Arko was certified in obedience and handler protection and participated in countless article searches. These included evidence recovery, tracking, building searches and the apprehension of dangerous felons, the release stated.

Arko was an explosive detection K-9, having conducted over 300 protective explosive detection sweeps throughout his career, which included partnering with federal and other governmental agencies statewide, the release stated.

The dog “passed peacefully, surrounded by his K-9 handler, Lt. Wilgosiewicz and other members of the K-9 community,” the release stated. “Rest easy, K-9 Arko; we will take it from here.”