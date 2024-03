Softball

Aurora Central Catholic 21, Plano 1

Ashley Moore, Kate Gambro, Amelia Lohrey, Morgan Vaghy and Natalie Sanchez homered for the Chargers.

Baseball

Plano 9, Aurora Central Catholic 8

Carson Bailey homered and drove in three runs and Jackson Michels went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Chargers.

Badminton

St. Charles East 9, Bartlett 6