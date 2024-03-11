Pianist Matt Gruel and vocalist Cynthia Gruel will combine their musical talents to perform the hits of the 1950s in a cabaret-style show at the St. Charles Library on Sunday, March 17. (Provided by the St. Charles Public Library)

The St. Charles Public Library will present “Unforgettable! Music of the 50s” on Sunday, March 17 at 2 p.m. in the Carnegie Community Room.

Pianist Matt Gruel and vocalist Cynthia Gruel will combine their musical talents to perform the hits of the 1950s in this cabaret-style show, according to a release from the library.

Matt and Cynthia Gruel have been performing together for more than 20 years. Cynthia Gruel is a Chicago-based actress, singer, dancer and spokesperson. On stage, her work includes productions with Paramount Theatre, Chicago Folks Operetta, Light Opera Works, Theater at the Center, Steel Beam Theatre, Drury Lane Evergreen Park, Music on Stage, and Northbrook Musical Theatre for Young Audiences, according to the release. She received her bachelor’s degree in vocal performance from Butler University.

Matt Gruel is a professional composer, director, and music director. He directed the musical The Spitfire Grill at Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles, and played piano at Tommy Guns Garage Dinner Theatre and aboard the Spirit of Chicago Cruise Lines, according to the release. He holds a bachelor of music degree in music theory and composition from Butler University.

The public is welcome and the concert is free to attend. The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles. For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.