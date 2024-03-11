Geneva’s emergency siren system will be tested Wednesday

The planned maintenance of the outdoor alert system in Geneva will start at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and is expected to take the majority of the day. (Photo Provided by the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.)

The city of Geneva Emergency Outdoor Alert System will be undergoing annual maintenance on Wednesday, March 13.

The planned maintenance will start at about 9:30 a.m. and is expected to take the majority of the day. Each of the city’s six sirens will be individually taken out of service during the maintenance cycle.

After the maintenance has been completed, each siren will be activated for approximately 15 to 20 seconds to ensure that it is working properly. This short test is not the same as the test held on the first Tuesday of each month (60 seconds) or an actual emergency activation (three minutes).

The Emergency Outdoor Alert System is an important and integrated part of the City’s ability to alert the public of severe weather that might impact our community.