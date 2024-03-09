Kane officials hosted 19 CPR, Stop the Bleed training events

Kane County Sheriff's Deputy Detective Jeremy Jorgensen, (far right) demonstrates a pressure bandage to stop a life-threatening bleed at the Regional Office of Education's Teachers' Institute Day. The Sheriff's Office and Health Department held 19 free training sessions in February for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Stop the Bleed. They trined 471 people in lifesaving procedures. (Photo provided by the Kane County Health Department)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Do you know what to do if someone is having a heart attack or bleeding from an injury?

Now there’s 471 more people in Kane County who know what to do because of 19 training events for Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Stop the Bleed.

In recognition of National Heart Month in February, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Health Department teamed up for the trainings, officials announced in a news release.

“Residents play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between a life-threatening emergency and the arrival of professional medical help,” Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said in the release. “We are grateful to the Kane County Sherriff’s Office and the participating hospitals for making this important, life-saving training possible.”

Both actions increase the likelihood of survival before professional medical help arrives.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – known as CPR – is an emergency lifesaving procedure to sustain someone in cardiac arrest or whose heart has stopped beating. The procedure helps to maintain blood circulation and oxygenation until paramedics arrive.

Stop the Bleed training teaches bystanders how to help in a bleeding emergency to stop blood loss, also until paramedics arrive.

The teachers with their training manikins at a Heartaver CPR class held at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin in February. Kane Health Department Emergency Response Supervisor Cadecne Griffiths, (left) St. Joseph's Community Health Nurse Brittany Currer, Sheriff's Deputy Detective Jeremy Jorgensen and Sheriff's Deputy Lt. Mike Wilgosiewicz. (Photo provided by the Kane County Health Department)

Sheriff’s Deputy Detective Jeremy Jorgensen and Emergency Response Supervisor Cadence Griffiths brought first responders, teachers, Kane County staff and members of the public together in the 19 training events, according to the release.

The common goal was to train the public how to be prepared in a health emergency.

Advocate Sherman Hospital and Ascension St. Joseph Hospitals in Elgin and Ascention Mercy in Aurora also supported the trainings.

To sign up for upcoming free training events and learn more about KCHD’s role in emergency preparedness, visit: kanehealth.com.