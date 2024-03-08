Women-owned businesses gather in Geneva for International Women’s Day

Leaders from several women-owned businesses in the Fox Valley area gathered on March 6, 2024 for a photo to commemorate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

Leaders from several women-owned businesses in the Fox Valley area gathered in Geneva on March 6 for a photo to commemorate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day on March 8.

Taken at Geneva Public Library, this photograph was organized by downtown merchants and taken by woman business owner, Daniele Saunders of DS Studio & Photo Lab, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

“There are many more women-owned businesses in the area that were not able to be present for the photo. The Geneva Chamber of Commerce celebrates and applauds all who took the leap to follow their passion and start a business. You are all an inspiration,” Laura Rush, Geneva Chamber of Commerce communications director, said in the release.