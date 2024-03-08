Softball: 5 storylines to watch in Kane County in 2024

St. Charles North and St. Charles East have contrasting storylines heading into the 2024 season.

While one team returns a majority of its lineup from last season, another will try to fill the holes that were left by a large senior class to retain postseason success. Here are five storylines heading into the start of the season about the North Stars, the Saints and other local teams.

Can St. Charles North fill in the gaps?

St. Charles North had eight players graduate after last season, including 2023 Kane County Chronicle All-Area team’s Ava Gottel, Sophia Olman, and Leigh VandeHei. But the biggest hole was left at third base after 2023 Kane County Softball Player of the Year Julia Larson left to play softball for Illinois State.

With seven new players making the roster in 2024, the North Stars will need some help from their returning stars to defend their DuKane Conference title. Junior pitcher Paige Murray will be back in the circle after finishing 7-2 with 83 strikeouts, 11 walks and a 3.41 ERA across 71⅓ innings last season. Junior outfielder Mack Patterson and senior second baseman Maddie Hernandez will look to be the focal point of the offense this season after earning DuKane All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-Conference honors, respectively. Sophomore shortstop Ginger Ritter also showed great potential in her first season on the team.

Will St. Charles East start a new regional title streak?

St. Charles East failed to make it to sectionals for the first time since 2015 after losing 3-0 to South Elgin in the regional championship game. But with 11 players returning to the team in 2024, the Saints are primed to get back to their winning ways, and maybe even further.

St. Charles East is returning all three of its starting pitchers from last season, including senior Grace Hautzinger, who earned All-Conference honors. Hautzinger finished the 2023 season with a 10-6 record, a 2.43 ERA and 193 strikeouts across 121 innings of work. On the offensive side, the Fighting Saints will have sophomore catcher and outfielder Hayden Sujack. Sujack burst onto the scene in her first season, recording a .412 batting average to go alongside 14 home runs and eight doubles on her way to being the only freshman named to the All-Area team. Seniors Sam Gaca and Katelyn Morgan will also be key components of the offense, with both also being named to the All-Conference team last season.

Is Batavia set to turn things around?

The pieces are in place for Batavia to greatly improve upon last year’s 5-29 record. The Bulldogs will return nine players from last season, including junior shortstop Gwen Shouse, who was named to the All-Conference team last season after recording a .378 batting average. Junior infielder Grace Sartain also showed promise for the Bulldogs after hitting .328. Senior infielder Bella Zagota also got an increased role last season.

Of the nine players returning, seven of them will be seniors. Of them, Emily Reagan, who is committed to play at Millikin next season, will lead the team in the circle.

How will Burlington Central fare in first season under Morrow?

When Bill Morrow accepted the job as softball coach for Burlington Central back in January, he said that he wanted to return the program to the prominence it once had. The Rockets won 10 regional titles between 2004 and 2016.

Morrow, though, takes over a Burlington Central team that went 9-22 and finished last in the Fox Valley Conference last season.

But rebuilding a program is nothing new to Morrow. The third head coach of the Rockets in four years is president of the Wasco Diamonds, one of the state’s most successful travel softball programs. With a fresh approach to the team, Morrow is hoping to help the Rockets win their first regional title since 2016.

Who is the favorite to win the DuKane Conference?

The DuKane Conference has been home to some tough competition over the past few years, and this year will most likely be no different. St. Charles North has won the conference the past two seasons, but with a major turnover in its roster, it has opened the door wide open for the other teams in the conference.

St. Charles East, which has finished in the top three in each of the past two seasons, has a solid shot with 11 players returning to the roster. Wheaton North, who finished a game behind St. Charles North for the DuKane title last year, will also have a chance at the title with returning players such as pitcher Erin Metz, who tied the school’s win record with 20 last season, and junior shortstop Reagan Crosthwaite, who broke the school’s home run record with 11. Lake Park also is a contender after defeating the North Stars 3-2 in last year’s sectional final.