Batavia’s ‘science coffee shop’ marks 1 year with giveaways, game and trivia nights

Smarty Pants Cafe in Batavia is celebrating serving the Tri-Cities community by hosting a special giveaway event with multiple opportunities for customers to win prizes.

The celebration kicks off with a game night on Thursday, March 14, with Jackbox trivia, followed by open mic music on Friday, March 15 featuring a special sing-along dedicated to our beloved mascot, Pluto the planet. The next day, Saturday, March 16, will be filled with games and gift card giveaways.

Smarty Pants Cafe, 817 N. Randall Road, Batavia, has established itself as a science cafe destination for both locals and visitors alike.

As a token of appreciation to its loyal customers, Smarty Pants Cafe is giving away three gift cards totaling $200 during the anniversary event on Saturday, March 16:

● A $100 gift card will be awarded to the first person to walk through the cafe doors on Saturday morning; doors open at 9 a.m.

● A $50 gift card will be raffled off to attendees present at the cafe on Saturday morning. The raffle will take place at 1:30 p.m., and participants can enter by simply grabbing a raffle ticket upon arrival.

● Throughout the week, customers can collect raffle tickets during their visits to Smarty Pants Cafe for a chance to win another $50 gift card. The raffle winner announcement will also take place at 1:30 p.m.

“We are incredibly grateful to our customers, especially our dedicated regulars, who have supported us throughout our first year,” Michael Kandah, owner of Smarty Pants Cafe, said in a release from the cafe. “This giveaway event is our way of saying thank you and celebrating this milestone with the community.”

Smarty Pants Cafe is a unique blend of science and coffee, offering a space where you can enjoy science events, fun game nights, and exceptional coffee and tea. Learn more by visiting the website www.smartypantscafe.com.