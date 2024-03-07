Geneva program focuses use of native plants for urban yards

Virginia bluebells are among the native plants in Illinois that attract pollinators. Geneva Natural Resources Committee Chairman Jay Womack will present a free program on native plants in residential yards March 23 at the Geneva Public Library.

GENEVA – Geneva’s Natural Resources Commitee is sponsoring a presentation about native plants, pollinators and their care in residential yards from 2 to 3 p.m. March 23 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., officials announced in a news release.

The event, which is free and open to the public, features Committee Chairman Jay Womack as guest speaker.

Twenty years of experience as a landscape architect and ecologist has helped Womack understand native plants, their growing habits and why they should be used in residential landscape plans.

To attend, register online at gpld.org.