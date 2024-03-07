March 04, 2024
Geneva program focuses use of native plants for urban yards

Free event set at library March 23

By Shaw Local News Network

Virginia bluebells are among the native plants in Illinois that attract pollinators. Geneva Natural Resources Committee Chairman Jay Womack will present a free program on native plants in residential yards March 23 at the Geneva Public Library.

GENEVA – Geneva’s Natural Resources Commitee is sponsoring a presentation about native plants, pollinators and their care in residential yards from 2 to 3 p.m. March 23 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., officials announced in a news release.

The event, which is free and open to the public, features Committee Chairman Jay Womack as guest speaker.

Twenty years of experience as a landscape architect and ecologist has helped Womack understand native plants, their growing habits and why they should be used in residential landscape plans.

To attend, register online at gpld.org.

