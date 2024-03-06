Driver dies in fiery crash in Virgil Township in Kane County

VIRGIL TOWNSHIP – The driver of a black Dodge Durango SUV, which was speeding at 110 miles an hour, died in a fiery crash late Tuesday in Virgil Township, according to a news release.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office is unable to release the driver’s identification until the coroner’s office can identify him through dental records and next of kin is notified, according to the release, but Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said in an email the driver was a man.

The incident began when a deputy clocked the Durango at 92 miles an hour about 10:30 p.m., traveling west on Route 64 from the area of the I.C. Trail Road in Virgil Township. According to Hain’s email, the speed limit in that area is 55 miles an hour.

When the deputy tried to stop the Durango, the driver refused to yield and sped up to 110 miles an hour. The deputy stopped pursuit when he lost sight of the Durango as it turned north on West Countyline Road, according to the release.

The deputy later found that the vehicle had crashed into a tree on the west side of the road at a curve in the 50W700 block of Ramm Road, according to the release.

The vehicle was almost immediately fully engulfed in flames and the deputy was unable to remove the driver from the vehicle, according to the release.

Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the crash.