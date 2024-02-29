Batavia’s Depot Museum unveils ‘Markets and Meals’ exhibit

Batavia Depot Museum’s new exhibit, “Markets and Meals,” explores the essential role of grocers, butchers and bakers in Batavia from the early days of general stores to today’s modern supermarkets. (Batavia Historical Society )

Batavia Depot Museum’s new exhibit, “Markets and Meals,” explores the essential role of grocers, butchers and bakers in Batavia from the early days of general stores to today’s modern supermarkets.

Through intriguing artifacts, an interactive play space, photos and stories, visitors will learn how Batavia’s food suppliers have evolved over the years. The exhibit will also touch on ways Batavians, grocers and neighbors alike have helped the community weather times of need, according to a news release from Batavia Park District.

Get a first look at the exhibit on opening night from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1 at the Batavia Depot Museum, 155 Houston St. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit runs through July 21.

“Markets and Meals” also offers an interactive component for children to get a hands-on look on how food gets on the table.

Taking inspiration from a 1936 Louise White School classroom, Museum Curator Jessica Meis wanted to build a space in the museum for young visitors to learn through play about where their food comes from and how it gets to the table. This interactive area includes not only a play store, but information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture about choosing a nutritious and balanced plate.

“Usually, the museum’s exhibits are more about looking, not touching, but for this exhibit, we’re very excited to be able to incorporate a hands-on play experience for our younger visitors,” said Museum Director Kate Garrett in the release.

In this space, children and their guardians will be able to play with ideas of growing, shopping and sharing that bring the historical experiences and compassionate culture of Batavia to life.

Batavia Depot Museum is open from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on our Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.