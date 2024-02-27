Yorkville Chamber holds annual dinner

The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner on Feb. 15 at the beautiful Whitetail Ridge Golf Club. (Provided by Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce/Becky Mokelke photography)

The Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce wishes to thank all who attended, sponsored, or volunteered at the annual dinner on Feb. 15 at the beautiful Whitetail Ridge Golf Club.

Networking is always a highlight of the event, with 165 representatives from the local business community taking part. Guests enjoyed appetizers and photo ops on the red carpet, featuring a fun selfie-station, while enjoying the acoustic sounds of Brian Weber from FRET Wine Bar.

Following an address by Mayor John Purcell, the annual meeting program, treasurer’s report, and membership awards were presented by YACC Board Chair Heather Johnson and President/CEO Renee Kryger.

Throughout the evening a photo retrospective slide show recapped images from the past year’s events. Many thanks to these Annual Dinner sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor — O’Neil Property Group

Networking Sponsor — Brenart Eye Clinic

Media Sponsor — WSPY FM 107.1

Napkin Sponsor — CARSTAR Yorkville;

Music Sponsors — O-Lux Technologies and Pesola Media Group

Red Carpet Sponsors — American Commercial Bank & Trust, Harmony Aesthetics, O-Lux Technologies, Providence Bank & Trust and Stephen Alan Salon.

Event Sponsors — Becky Mokelke Photography, Earthmover Credit Union, Engineering Enterprises, Inc., FNIC, Kendall Printing, Old Second National Bank, Pinz Entertainment Center, Rush Copley Medical Center, Waubonsee Community College, Wheatland Title Company and Whitetail Ridge Golf Club; Dessert Sponsors, A Royal Paint, Gina Johansen: Keller Williams Infinity, Sweet Temptations, The Chocolate Shoppe, Zola Health Consulting;

Table Sponsors and Door Prizes — Blue Heron Homes-Renee Tortorella: Keller Williams Infinity, Brenart Eye Clinic, Christine Chalks A Lot, Constellation Telecom, Craft’d, Dakotas, Dempsey, Earthmover Credit Union, FNBO, FRET Wine Bar, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Just In Time Heating, A/C, Plumbing & Remodeling, Kendall Meat Company, Old Second National Bank, Paisano’s Pizza & Grill, Pesola Media Group, Pinz Entertainment Center, Providence Bank & Trust, Raging Waves Waterpark, Rosati’s Pizza & Pub, Rush Copley Medical Center, Show Your Logo, Silver Fox Bar & Grill, Stephen Alan Salon, Suzy’s Bar & Grill, The Oaks Grille, Towns Johnson Allstate Agency, Waubonsee Community College, YACC Leads I, YACC Leads Infinity, Yorkville Police Department.

YACC recognizes and thanks staff and volunteers for their work on the event — Gina Conner and Alex Douglas, staff; volunteers: Heather Allen, Stephen Allen Salon; Wanda Bunzell, Old Second National Bank; Debi Haas, Old Second National Bank; Gina Johansen, Keller Williams; Heather Johnnson, Rush Copley; Christine Mayer, Christine Chalks A Lot; Joel Recchia, Heartland Bank & Trust; Nathan Rosenstiel, FNBO; Stephanie Roskopf, Yorkville Auto Body; Chris Schwemlein, WSPY-FM 107.1; Autumn Stark, FNBO; Heather Wilkinson, American Commercial Bank & Trust; Emma Middleton, YACC Intern. Special thanks to Becky Mokelke, Becky Mokelke Photography. (View photos on the News tab at yorkvillechamber.org)