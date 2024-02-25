Geneva’s BestLife Fitness Centers hosting open house Feb. 29

The Geneva Park District will host an open house from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29 at both of its BestLife Fitness Centers, located at Sunset Community Center, 710 Western Ave., and Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road.

The public is invited to work out for free at the fitness centers, meet staff, and learn about the unique benefits of memberships. Membership discounts will also be offered on this day, as well as specials on member referrals & renewals.

“Our hope is that this opportunity gives our community a sneak peek at the variety of health and wellness options available at BestLife Fitness,” said Superintendent of Recreation Elliott Bortner. “This open house offers the unique chance to check out both locations and choose one that works best for your lifestyle.”

While both BestLife Fitness Centers provide the same excellent service, motivational staff, modern fitness equipment, and spacious locker rooms, Bortner adds, visitors are encouraged to learn about unique features of each fitness center, in order to best take advantage of the day’s offerings.

“We look forward to welcoming prospective fitness members,” Bortner said.

Features of BestLife Fitness at Sunset Community Center include:

Functional Fitness Studio – TRX Equipment, Plyo Boxes, Slam Balls, Ropes, Kettlebells and more

Saunas in the locker rooms

Racquetball Court

Features of BestLife Fitness at Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center include:

Indoor walking/running track

Gymnasium

Steam rooms in the locker rooms

A variety of memberships are available:

Adult membership is for ages 18-59 years.

Youth membership is for ages 14-17 years.

Senior membership is for ages 60 years and older.

Couple membership is for any two individuals who reside in the same household. One member must be 18 years or older. Proof of residency is required for each individual.

Family membership is for parents and their own children ages 8-23 years, who are full-time students. No other individuals may be included on a family membership. Proof of student status must be provided upon request.

Corporate membership options are also available.

For information about the membership discounts offered on Feb. 29, please visit: http://tinyurl.com/yc7ev2kv

More information about BestLife Fitness is available at https://www.genevaparks.org/bestlife-fitness/

For questions, call 630-232-4542.