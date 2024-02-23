St. Charles Library to host Mind Games event

Does your brain have a mind of its own? Find out at the “Mind Games: The Science of Perception Deception” show at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6 at the St. Charles Public Library.

In this engaging program, magician, storyteller, and author William Pack will explore the real science of how our brains trick us into seeing and believing things that don’t exist.

The show will run from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Huntley Community Room of the St. Charles Public Library located at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Guests will gain first hand experience on how optical illusions work, why people fall for scams, and how we make thousands of subconsciously-influenced choices every day, and will leave with proven scientific, practical techniques to preserve brain health.

Pack was born and raised in Chicago and has over 30 years of performing experience. At an early age, he discovered Chicago’s Back of the Yards Branch of the Chicago Public Library and fell in love with words.

The books Pack read opened up new and different worlds for him. He got his first job in a magic shop at age 11 and has been performing ever since.

To register for the show, visit the event webpage on the library website or call 630-584-0076.