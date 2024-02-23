Boys wrestling: Freshmen Gavin Woodmancy, Kaden Potter making mark as St. Charles East bids for repeat title

Sometimes overlooked or outshined by their superstar teammates, St. Charles East freshmen Gavin Woodmancy and Kaden Potter have quietly been making a significant mark on the wrestling program.

After a few spots opened up in the Saints’ lineup following last season’s Class 3A Dual Team State championship, Woodmancy and Potter have stepped up to become consistent and quality wrestlers heading into this weekend’s dual state tournament in Bloomington.

St. Charles East wrestling coach Jason Potter said the two freshmen have been instrumental in his team’s march to the dual state tournament this weekend. The top-ranked Saints (20-0) defeated Maine South 49-21 on Tuesday to move a step closer to their second straight state championship. They open up at state against Hononegah in Friday’s quarterfinals.

“Being the young guys on the team these two could have very easily gotten discouraged,” Potter said. “But they have embraced the challenge and have improved greatly throughout the season. We wrestle a national-level schedule where there’s no breaks and nowhere to hide. They have learned to embrace the challenge and trust they will be better off for it.”

At 126 pounds, Woodmancy earned an 11-2 major-decision victory over Maine South’s Jack Handley Tuesday. Woodmancy said he entered the season expecting to make a difference. He gained a big confidence boost in the Illini Classic.

“My expectations were lofty,” Woodmancy said. “I had high expectations but also realistic ones. My main goals were to learn high-level techniques, compete in all tournaments and hopefully make state. I fell a little short at making state but 126 (pounds) at my sectional was loaded. I’ve learned so many things while being around some of the best wrestlers in the state. My main takeaways were how to be more aggressive, creating shots, using angles and better top and bottom techniques. Our top guys are always on the offensive and controlling their matches.”

Before he set foot officially on the Saints’ mat in his freshman season, Kaden Potter was well known throughout the program. His father is the head coach, but Kaden is starting to set the stage to make his own mark in the program and in the state for the next three years. Kaden Potter notched a 7-0 decision over Maine South’s George Georgiev at 106 pounds on Tuesday.

“I was very excited to be on this team,” Kaden Potter said. “I got to watch them throughout last year and saw all of the success that they had and was excited to be able to join them this year.”

Jason Potter said Woodmancy’s physical and mental development is aided by competing with four-time state champion Ben Davino and Dom Munaretto on a consistent basic.

“Gavin has gained a ton from working with Dom and Ben,” Potter said. “He’s big enough to wrestle the big names on our team and has taken his beatings at practice. He never backs down and has proven to himself he can wrestle with anyone. It’s impossible for him to face tougher competition than what he does on a daily basis. We’re looking for Gavin to step into the role of being one of our key guys moving forward.”

Kaden Potter said the on-the-mat instruction and watching his older teammates pushed him to become a better wrestler.

“I have learned a lot from the guys on the team,” he said. “Each person on the team has taught me a part of their style that has made me a better wrestler. I have a few good wins, but the main thing was how much I have improved through the year and battled through these hard challenges.”

Jason Potter said Kaden Potter is starting to seize the moment late in the season.

“Kaden has battled through a tough season being an undersized 106 (pounds) but never once complained about it,” Jason Potter said. “He accepted the challenge going into it and was determined to be a starter on this team. Being the coaches’ son adds another layer of pressure. We have talked at length about it. He has done a great job just focusing on his development and not letting it distract him. He has looked up to these guys for years and taken bits and pieces of each of their wrestling. This experience is going to set him up to do great things over the next few years.”

Woodmancy and Kaden Potter have forged a tight bond for many reasons, including not to disrupt the seniors.

“Kaden and I are constantly with each other as the two only starting freshman on the team,” Woodmancy said. “We’re always in each other’s corner cheering each other on and always there for moral support. We have had many long bus rides together, often sharing a seat after the seniors booted us from our seat, so that could have a seat of their own.”

Kaden Potter said his closeness and extensive training history with Woodmancy helped both wrestlers handle the rigors of highly competitive meets.

“Gavin and I both knew that this year was going to be a challenge, not only because we’re freshman but also because of how hard our schedule is,” Kaden Potter said. “We were both there for each other throughout the season and helped each other to get through these tense challenges and be successful. Gavin and I have been training together for years, so it was nice to have him as another freshman on the team with me.”