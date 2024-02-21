Wayne attorney Ken Shepro named Super Lawyer in government law

Wayne attorney Kenneth Shepro was named a Super Lawyer in the areas of state, local and municipal law, land-use and zoning, and eminent domain.

WAYNE – Kane County attorney Kenneth Shepro of Wayne was named a Super Lawyer this year in the areas of state, local and municipal law, land-use and zoning, and eminent domain.

Super Lawyers, which is in its 20th year, is a rating service of lawyers who are nominated by their peers for recognition and professional achievement, according to its website, www.superlawyers.com.

“I’ve basically been a solo practitioner for the past 20-odd years. And given the fact I don’t have a big law firm of people to vote for me ... I feel flattered by my colleagues to put me down as someone worthy of being recognized in my chosen field,” Shepro said. “In an age where a lot of people my age are retired, I continue to practice until I get it right.”

This is the 11th time Shepro was recognized as a super lawyer for governmental issues.

Shepro is currently the special assistant Kane County State’s Attorney assigned to the county board.

He has also served as an attorney for the county board, Campton Hills, Wayne, the Fox River and Countryside Fire Protection District and the Kane County Regional Planning Commission.

Shepro is also past chairman of the Kane County Republican Party and St. Charles Township Republicans.

“I know many many skilled and brilliant attorneys in my field,” Shepro said. “But because they (Super Lawyers) do not include anybody who cannot work for a private client, they exclude everybody who is a lawyer working exclusively for a government agency.”

Shepro said when he was newly elected to the Kane County Board, Board Chair Corinne Pierog, a Democrat, tabbed him to be special assistant Kane County State’s Attorney assigned to the county board.

When he was not re-elected to the board, both the state’s attorney and county board members asked him to return in that capacity, which he did.

“I act as the parlimentarian (for) anything that relates to conduct and procedure of the meetings and deliberations of the county board,” Shepro said.

One thing Shepro has always maintained his civility in all legal transactions.

To illustrate, Shepro recalled when he was the county’s lawyer, which was opposing Inland Real Estate, the developer of the Prairie Lakes project in St. Charles.

“By the time we were done, we had two trials. We won and it was upheld on appeal,” Shepro said. “A couple years later, Inland asked if I would represent them in a development in Oswego.”

After the Inland litigation, Shepro was appointed to the role of special assistant state’s attorney. He served in that capacity on and off since 1998 under each of the last six state’s attorneys, including Jamie Mosser.

Campton Hills Village President Barbara Wojnicki said she and Shepro met years ago when they volunteered to work on awards for their daughters’ swim teams at the Norris Center in St. Charles.

“We talked frequently about the Kane County Board and I connected him with Mike McCoy, who was the board chairman at that time,” Wojnicki said.

So began a long relationship between Shepro, the county board and Wojnicki, who also served on the board.

“He did help guide my beginning role as village president of Campton Hills,” Wojnicki said. “Ken is not only a brilliant attorney, but a loyal, considerate and faithful friend. Congratulations, Ken ... you are the best.”

Attorney Jeffrey Meyer and a fellow Republican, said Shepro was an “incredibly competent and well-thought lawyer” who has been an especially great resource in municipal and election law.

“Ken has always generously given his time to answer my questions when I’ve needed insight into an area of practice where he has expertise,” Meyer said.