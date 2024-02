Help raise money for Elgin History Museum by ordering take out or delivery from Lou Malnati’s in South Elgin from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, using the promo code GPFUND24 to have 20% of your meal’s price donated back to the museum. (Image provided by Elgin History Museum)

Orders from third party delivery apps do not count.

To RSVP for this fundraising event, visit here and click the “Commit to Eat” button on the webpage.