March primary candidates on tap at 2 forums this week

BATAVIA – The League of Women Voters is hosting two forums for candidates in the March 19 primary election, Feb. 20 and 22, both at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia.

Voter Service Chair for the Central Kane County League Patti Lackman said in a news release that the League is non-partisan “whose volunteers work tirelessly to promote democracy and citizen engagement.”

“We are excited to hear from the candidates and provide them with this opportunity to share their views with voters in their districts,” Lackman said in the release.

All the candidates on the primary ballot were invited, but not all are attending, Lackman said.

The first forum, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, will be for these contested races:

• Kane County Recorder, Democrats Brenda Rodgers and Marisela

• 49th Illinois Representative District, Republicans Aris Garcia and Hannah Billingsley

• Kane County District 6, neither the incumbent Ron Ford, D-Aurora, nor his opponent, Sonia Garcia, will participate.

• Kane County District 12, incumbent Bill Roth, R-St. Charles, will attend, his opponent Michelle Geen will not.

• Kane County District 14, incumbent Mark Davoust, R-St. Charles, will attend, his opponent Jonathan Gripe will not.

The second forum at 7 p.m. Thursday is for these contested races:

• For the 83rd Illinois Representative District, incumbent Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery and Arad Boxenbaum

• For the 11th Congressional District, Bill Foster D-Naperville and Qasim Rashid.

Lackman said it is possible that Foster cannot attend because of his schedule in Washington.

As per League rules, candidates whose opponents do not attend can have three minutes to state their platforms.

For participating candidates, each is granted one minute for an opening statement, and will then have an opportunity to provide one-minute answers to questions submitted in advance or asked by the viewing audience.

Audience questions will be pre-screened by a team of League members for appropriateness prior to asking. At the end of each segment, the candidates will have up to one minute each for a closing statement.

The Leagues of Women Voters of the Aurora Area, Central Kane County and Elgin Area are co-hosting the Feb. 20 forum; the Central and Aurora Leagues are hosting the Feb. 22 forum.

Both forums will be livestreamed and available for late viewing on the BATV YouTube channel. The recordings also will be posted to the respective Leagues’ websites and to the IL Vote Guide.

More information about the forums or other events hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County is available via email at info@lwvckc.org.