Route 25 in St. Charles to close southbound lane through March

S. Riverside Ave. (Route 25) and Devereaux Way in downtown St. Charles will see closures for the next month while the city replaces the Riverside Lift Station. (Photo Provided by the City of St. )

St. Charles The southbound lane of S. Riverside Ave. (Route 25) will be closed 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Feb. 19 through March 21 for construction work on the Riverside Lift Station.

As part of the City’s Riverside Lift Station Replacement Project, contractors will be demolishing the old lift station on the west side of Route 25 at Devereaux Way near Langum Park.

In addition to the Route 25 southbound lane closure, Devereaux Way will be closed to all traffic, the bike path will be detoured to the east side of Route 25, and the area around the lift station will be closed to the public.

To access the Public Works facility during construction, guests should use the entrance on South 7th Avenue.

A lift station is a pumping station that moves wastewater from a lower elevation to a higher elevation.

The project is estimated to cost nearly $15 million and will include removing the existing Riverside Lift Station and constructing a new one.

The new lift station work will include constructing a new concrete well structure with a pumping capacity of 35 million gallons per day, a new emergency back-up generator and a new odor control system. Vehicle access to the station, as well as public areas around the lift station, will also be improved.

The lift station will be integrated into the city’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

For more information about the project, visit the project webpage on the city’s website.