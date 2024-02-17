St. Charles East sends three wrestlers to state championships: Friday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

St. Charles East wrestlers Dom Munaretto, Ben Davino and Jayden Colon all won their semifinal matches Friday in Champaign to advance to Saturday’s championship matches.

Munaretto won a 9-3 decision over Mount Carmel’s Justin Williamson in the Class 3A 113-pound quarterfinals, then won by technical fall over Hononegah’s Bruno Cassioppi in the semifinals. In Saturday’s final he will wrestle Marmion’s Nicholas Garcia, who won a 9-1 major decision over Hersey’s Anthony Orozco-Diaz and a 3-0 decision over Plainfield North’s Maddox Garbis in the semifinals.

Davino, a three-time state champion undefeated on the season, won by technical fall over Grant’s Erik Rodriguez in the Class 3A 132-pound quarterfinals and by technical fall over Hersey’s Maksim Mukhamedaliyev in the semifinals. He’ll wrestle Hononegah’s Thomas Silva in the finals.

Colon, a third defending state champion for St. Charles East, pinned Mount Carmel’s Jairo Acuna in the 144-pound quarterfinals, then won a 4-2 decision over Joliet West’s Carson Weber. He’ll wrestle unbeaten Evan Gosz of Fremd in the final.

Marmion’s Zach Stewart advanced to the championship of the Class 3A 138-pound bracket with two wins Friday. He won by injury default over St. Charles East’s Tyler Guerra, and won an 11-5 decision over Sandburg’s Ryan Hinger in the semifinals. He’ll wrestle Lockport’s Justin Wardlow in the finals. At 144, Batavia’s Aidan Huck lost a 10-4 decision to Gosz in the semifinals after winning a 4-0 decision over DeKalb’s Mekhi Cave in the quarterfinals.

Marmion’s Joseph Favia also advanced to the finals at 215 pounds with a 3-2 decision over Naperville Central’s Nicholas Basteiro in the semifinals.

At 3A 120 Batavia’s Ino Garcia lost a 5-3 sudden victory to Joliet Catholic’s Jason Hampton in the semifinals after winning a 6-3 decision over Loyola’s Gavin Pardilla in the quarterfinals.

Also dropping semifinals matches Friday were St. Charles East’s Gavin Connolly at 150,