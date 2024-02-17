‘A Cup of Hope’ dinner seeks to raise $200K for Food Bank

GENEVA – Northern Illinois Food Bank in Geneva and its Executive Women’s Council will host the ninth annual A Cup of Hope fundraiser from 1:30 to 4 p.m. March 3 at Abbington Distinctive Banquets, 3S002 Route 53, Glen Ellyn, officials announced in a news release.

Proceeds will benefit Northern Illinois Food Bank’s meal programs and resources.

Cultivate Power will present the event as a Parisian-themed tea party.

Emmy award-winning journalist, Judy Hsu of ABC 7 News and featured special guest, Jenny Riddle, in character as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, will emcee the program, according the release.

Riddle will bring to life a behind-the-scenes look at Jackie’s relationship with her mother, Janet Bouvier, and sister, Lee Radziwill.

Tickets are $125 per person available online at solvehungertoday.org.

The goal for this year’s event is to raise $200,000, according to the event website, with $78,325 raised so far.

Courtney Dutter of Long Grove and Rachel Oleksiak of Geneva are co-chairs for the event. Dutter and Noel Leatherbury of St. Charles also are co-chairs for the Executive Women’s Council.

“A Cup of Hope is the [Executive Women’s] Council’s largest fundraiser of the year,” Leatherbury said. “It allows us to not only financially support the Food Bank, but to also showcase the amazing and innovative work they are doing. We would love for members of the community to come out and support A Cup of Hope and the Food Bank – every little bit counts.”

Dutter said in the release that guests can enjoy food, drinks a silent auction, raffle prizes, a host gift and entertainment “while learning about the important work the Food Bank is doing.”

The Northern Illinois food Bank, based in Geneva, serves an average of 540,000 people every month in a 13-county region: Kane, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, Ogle, Stephenson, Will and Winnebago.

“This is an increase of 80,000 neighbors over last year at this time, nearly double pre-pandemic,” Julie Yurko, president and CEO at Northern Illinois Food Bank, said in the release.

“Our food is moving faster than it has in the last six years, and we are purchasing more food to meet the demand. Ensuring our neighbors have access to the nutritious and healthy food they need to thrive is a communitywide effort and we cannot do it alone,” Yurko said in the release.

The Executive Women’s Council is 30 women dedicated to solving hunger who work and live in Northern Illinois.

The Council’s mission is to work in partnership with the Food Bank to enhance the child nutrition program — and to support the Food Bank by engaging more women to donate time, food and funds through an annual fundraising event and other initiatives, according the release.

More information about the Executive Women’s Council is available by contacting Anne Moore at amoore@northernilfoodbank.org.