St. Charles East sends seven to state wrestling quarters: Thursday’s Kane County Chronicle sports roundup

BOYS WRESTLING

State

St. Charles East had seven wrestlers win their first matches at state on Thursday and advance to the Class 3A state quarterfinals at State Farm Center in Champaign.

At 113 pounds, Dom Munaretto won by technical fall over Grant’s Vince Jasinski. Ben Davino at 132 won by technical fall over Sandburg’s Brady Ritter. Tyler Guerra at 138 pinned Hersey’s Rodrigo Arceo in 3:00. At 144, Jayden Colon pinned Yorkville’s Dominick Coronado in 30 seconds. Gavin Connolly at 150 won a 3-2 decision over Sandburg’s Zac Ritter. At 165, Anthony Gutierrez pinned West Aurora’s Dayne Serio in 53 seconds. Brody Murray at 175 pinned Downers Grove South’s RJ Samuels in 1:36.

Batavia and Geneva had two wrestlers win their first matches. Batavia’s Ino Garcia at 120 pounds pinned Plainfield East’s Aiden Villar in 1:59. Batavia’s Aidan Huck at 144 pinned Glenbrook South’s Andrew Haritos in 1:49. Geneva’s Peyton Marzen at 157 pounds pinned Naperville Central’s Christopher Bern in 48 seconds. At 215 pounds Geneva’s Joe Pettit pinned Caden Watson of Buffalo Grove in 4:21.

Three Marmion wrestlers advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals.

At 113, Nicholas Garcia won a 12-1 major decision over Lincoln-Way West’s Shane Stream. Zach Stewart at 138 won by technical fall over Joliet Catholic’s Elias Gonzalez. Ashton Hobson at 144 won an 8-1 decision over Hersey’s Jake Hanson.