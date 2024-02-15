State grant will assist in East Side Sports Complex upgrades

St. Charles Park District has announced it will receive $600,000 from the state as part of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant program.
Funds from the grant will assist in funding a number of renovations and new amenities at East Side Sports Complex, 3565 Legacy Blvd.
Among the list of new amenities are four new pickleball courts, a 40-yard dash practice area, a challenge course and an electronic, interactive play feature and seating plaza near the south playground.
Completion of the upgrade project is expected by Memorial Day weekend 2026.