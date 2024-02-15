State grant will assist in East Side Sports Complex upgrades

Funds from a state grant will assist in funding a number of renovations and new amenities at East Side Sports Complex, 3565 Legacy Blvd., in St. Charles. (Photo provided by St. Charles Park District)

St. Charles Park District has announced it will receive $600,000 from the state as part of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant program.

Funds from the grant will assist in funding a number of renovations and new amenities at East Side Sports Complex, 3565 Legacy Blvd.

Among the list of new amenities are four new pickleball courts, a 40-yard dash practice area, a challenge course and an electronic, interactive play feature and seating plaza near the south playground.

Completion of the upgrade project is expected by Memorial Day weekend 2026.