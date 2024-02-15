St. Charles Park District spring events bring fun

As winter gives way to spring, community members can enjoy a full roster of lively, family-friendly events from the St. Charles Park District.

Families are invited to a delightful morning at Maple Magic on Saturday, March 9. This all-ages program will act as an introduction to the fascinating process tree sap undergoes to become maple syrup while also showcasing the natural beauty of Delnor Woods Park.

“We’ll share the history of maple sugaring while demonstrating the steps it takes to create this wonderful treat,” said Emily Shanahan, nature programs supervisor.

Following the program, participants will be treated to a pancake and bacon breakfast with real maple syrup provided by Colonial Cafe.

Time slots are offered at 9, 10 and 11 a.m., as well as noon. The cost is $18 per person. Attendees will meet at Pottawatomie Community Center.

Keen observation skills and a pinch of good luck will help those who take part in the Pot of Gold Park Stroll from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 16.

Open to all ages, this free scavenger hunt at Mt. St. Mary Park will feature a variety of hidden St. Patrick’s Day items. Scavenger hunters traveling the half-mile paved path should keep an eye out for leprechauns and shamrocks among other hallmarks of the holiday.

Those who locate all nine items hidden around the park are able to select a St. Patrick’s-themed prize at the end of their walk. Participants will also be entered into a drawing for passes to River View Miniature Golf Course.

Calling all competitors for the Grip It & Rip It Wiffle Ball Tournament, March 25 through March 27.

This new event, taking place in collaboration with All Star Sports, is geared to those 10 to 18 and offers young players the opportunity to enjoy spirited games of Wiffle Ball with friends. Teams, each composed of six players, are grouped by age.

“Wiffle Ball is a sport that many people enjoy as kids but stop playing as they get older,” said TC Hull, athletic manager. “Sportsplex offers a good space to host a tournament and we are hoping to have a great turn-out.”

Play is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a play schedule with specific days and times will go out to all those registered. Three games are guaranteed to each team, with awards presented to winning teams. Equipment will be provided.

For details and to register, visit stcparks.org.