St. Charles city utility billing office closed to visitors Friday

The City of St. Charles launched its new utility billing software Feb. 13 and to help complete the first round of billings with the new system, the utility billing office will be closed to in-person visits only Friday, Feb. 16.

Phone calls are welcome, according to a news release from the city.

Payments also can be deposited in one of four drop boxes conveniently located throughout town:

East side - 2700 block of East Main St., in the Foxfield Commons Shopping Center

Downtown - Municipal Building, 2 E. Main St., at the southeast side of the building

Downtown - Municipal Building north parking lot, next to the USPS mailbox

West side - St. Charles Police Station, 1515 W. Main St.