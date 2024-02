On Point Nails celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at its 328 S. Third Street location in Geneva alongside Mayor Kevin Burns, staff and members of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

On Point Nails celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Feb. 9 at its 328 S. Third Street location in Geneva alongside Mayor Kevin Burns, staff and members of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

Owner Hailey Conran cut the ribbon, which was held by Burns and Brianna Conran.

For more information on this business, visit onpointnail.com.