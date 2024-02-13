St. Charles Public Library to host Great Decisions program Feb. 15

St. Charles Public Library will host the February session of Great Decisions, administered and produced by the Foreign Policy Administration, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 in its Bisbee Conference Room.

This month’s discussion is “Mideast Realignment”.

The Great Decisions program highlights eight critical foreign policy challenges facing the US each year. The annual series features a DVD on each topic and a moderated discussion among the participants. Participants are asked to review the relevant chapter of the Great Decisions briefing book, available for purchase at the library’s Research and Reading Desk or to check out. Registration is not required.

For more information, call the St. Charles Public Library at 630-584-0076.