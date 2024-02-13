Batavia Park District receives Illinois Distinguished Accreditation Award

Batavia Park District was recently evaluated and approved to receive the Distinguished Accreditation Agency Award by the Illinois Association of Park Districts and the Illinois Park and Recreation Association at its annual conference January 26, 2024 (Photo provided by Batavia Park District)

Batavia Park District was recently evaluated and approved to receive the Distinguished Accreditation Agency Award by the Illinois Association of Park Districts and the Illinois Park and Recreation Association.

The park district underwent a comprehensive evaluation to determine whether it met the stringent criteria in the fall of 2023. The accreditation committee made up of members from IAPD and IPRA visited parks and facilities and reviewed park district documentation and information, including general management procedures, recreation statistics, master plan, finance and business operations, facilities and parks, personnel, recreation services, legal documentation, conservation of natural resources and other materials.

Batavia Park District received special commendation for community input on listening tours, an impressive number of environmental policies, QR ticket codes in the seasonal Fun Guide, new board member manual and preventive maintenance schedule.

The district passed accreditation in October 2023 and accepted the award at the IAPD/IPRA statewide conference January in Chicago.

For more information on Batavia Park District programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.