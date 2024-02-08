St. Charles St. Partick’s Day Parade entry deadline extended

The annual St. Charles St. Patrick Day Parade processes down Main Street on Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

The St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 on Main Street from 6th Street to 4th Avenue. The deadline to submit an application to participate in the parade has been extended to Feb. 19.

Local businesses, community groups and nonprofits are encouraged to participate in this year’s parade. Those interested should complete the entry application form on the parade website.

All entries must include all of the following documents:

Completed Entry Application.

Certificate of Insurance naming the St. Charles Business Alliance and The City of St. Charles as additional insureds.

Signed copy of the St. Patrick’s Parade Rules and Safety Guidelines.

Entry Fee of $275 for Business/Political Entries or $25 for Non-Profit Entries.

All checks should be made payable to St. Charles Business Alliance on or before Feb. 19.

Entries that are planning on having more than 20 walkers must contact the St. Charles Business Alliance for special permission and guidelines. For special permissions, more information and further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967 or email info@stcalliance.org.

The St. Charles Business Alliance is also in need of community volunteers for the event and will be accepting volunteer applications up to the days of the parade. Parade pacers, marshals and banner carriers are needed.

The presenting sponsor for the St. Patrick’s Parade is St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and McNally’s Irish Pub & Kitchen is the partnership sponsor. Additional sponsors include McGrath Honda of St. Charles, McNally’s Heating & Cooling, Solutions Networking Corporation, Teqworks, Theriault Booth LLC. Attorneys at Law, La Mesa Modern Mexican, The Office Dining & Spirits, and Whiskey Bend.