Tickets to Taylor Swift in New Orleans included in Marklund fundraiser

Two 23rd-row tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert in New Orleans will be part of an auction package valued at $15,000, which will be presented at Marklund’s 28th annual Top Hat Ball Saturday.

The Taylor Swift concert is at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 in Ceasars Superdome. The package includes a two-night hotel stay at the InterContinental and autographed platinum album in a frame, complete with a letter of authenticity, according to a news release.

Proxy bidding for those not attending should contact Jeannine Zupo at jzupo@marklund.org for more info.

Bidding for the Taylor Swift package will begin at $1,000, officials said.

The Top Hat Ball is Marklund’s largest fundraiser of the year, and this year it is being held at the Chicago Marriott Hotel on the Mag Mile.

Funds raised during the Top Hat Ball live and silent auctions support the care of children and adults with profound developmental disabilities, whom the Marklund organization serves.

Marklund’s mission is to make everyday life possible for individuals with profound disabilities. More information is available online at www.marklund.org.

Marklund has sites in Blackberry Township near Geneva, in Elgin and in Bloomingdale.