Sugar Grove Village Board seeks Trustee Michels’ removal

During Tuesday’s board meeting, the Village of Sugar Grove’s Board of Trustees approved a resolution to request a petition to remove fellow Trustee Sean Michels from office.

Last November, Michels entered into an agreement with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office concerning forgery charges that would allow him to avoid any criminal penalties while also having the charges dismissed as long as he stuck to the agreement.

Michels, who had served as president of the Village of Sugar Grove from 1999-2021, was unseated in the 2021 election by current Village President Jen Konen. He returned last year after being elected as a trustee, the same position he first served the village in more than 25 years ago.

“On Nov. 7, 2023, trustee Sean Michels entered into an agreement with the Kane County State’s Attorney which includes a provision that he would state under oath that he engaged in conduct that is consistent with charges filed against him,” Konen read after a 20-minute executive session. “Those charges were linked to his falsification and forgery of documents required by the Village of North Aurora as a condition of occupancy of a newly constructed residential structure.” The forgery charges filed against trustee Michels have been recognized by the courts as infamous crimes.”

“As a municipal officer charged with the adoption, administration and enforcement of ordinances intended to advance the interest of public safety I would never condone the correction of our inspection or permitting processes and I do not believe that anyone who would abuse the public safety laws of another community is fit to keep the trust that is vested in our village trustees by the people who we are duly bound to serve.”

Konen said “the municipal code makes it clear that anyone who enters into a written agreement that includes a plea of guilty to an infamous crime causes a municipal office held by that person to become vacant.”

“I’ve reviewed the legal principles associated with the interpretation of that provision of municipal code to determine whether the agreement submitted by the court on behalf of trustee Michaels causes his seat on this board to become vacant,” she said. “Although the agreement does not specify that it is a plea of guilty, it is an agreement that calls for admission under oath to the elements of the charge relating to forging public documents which in my estimation corrects the mechanism of public safety.”

Konen said she believes that it is this very circumstance that the legislature had in mind when it passed such a law.

“I believe it is incumbent upon on me, as it would be upon any right-thinking public official sworn to keep the public trust, to request that the state’s attorney seek a writ of quo warranto declaring the office held by trustee Michels to be vacant.”

Trustee James F. White made the motion and trustee Heidi Lendi seconded. Both voted in favor of the resolution along with trustees Matthew Bonnie, Sean Herron and Michael Schomas.

Michels, who abstained from the vote, chose not to comment after the meeting.