St. Charles announces special utility billing hours during software change

St. Charles has announced it will offer modified hours at its Utility Building Office as it enters the final stages of implementation for its new utility billing software. The special operating hours are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 9: The Utility Billing Office will be closed for in-person counter activity, but staff will be available to answer phone calls and inquiries.

Monday, Feb. 12: The office will be closed entirely as staff finalizes the transition to the new software.

Tuesday, Feb. 13: The office will re-open for regular office hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

More information about the new system and current online payment options are available at stcharlesil.gove/utility-billing.