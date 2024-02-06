Geneva committee recommends $2.4M brush, leaf pickup contract

The leaves of a maple tree begin to turn color at the beginning of fall last year. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

GENEVA – Geneva alderpersons, acting as the Committee of the Whole Monday, unanimously recommended approval of a five-year contract with Kramer Tree Specialists Inc. for nearly $2.4 million for brush and leaf collection.

The current contract, also with Kramer, expired in December, City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said.

“Staff issued an RFP (request for proposals) and posted notices on the city’s website for a combined brush and leaf services,” Dawkins said. “The contract terms are for a five-year period for both brush and leaf.”

The city received two proposals Jan. 8, Dawkins said.

“Kramer Tree Specialists was the lowest proposal for both the brush and leaf collections and the second proposal submitted was for brush collection only,” Dawkins said.

Trees R Us Inc. of Ingleside bid just under $935,000 for brush pickup, documents show.

Kramer Tree Specialists’ bid for brush collection was $852,361 and $1.54 million for leaf collection, the combination totalling $2,393,837, documents show.

The five-year contract is for the 2024-29 brush and leaf collection program.

Fifth Ward Alderperson Michael Bruno said leaf collection “is serious money” amid opinions that leaves should be left alone and not collected.

“I think there is arguments to be made that we should be leaving those leaves in place, but I know it’s a very popular program,” Bruno said. “I’m not going to vote against it, but keep it in mind for the future.”

Third Ward Alderperson Dean Kilburg asked if any other business that does this type of service.

“If there is, they’re not interested in doing it here,” said Nate Landers, Superintendent of Streets, Fleets, and Facilities. “To be honest with you, I think Kramer is really the only one.”

Or the only one in the area that is viable, Kilburg said.

“The thing about this is, the season is so unpredictable,” Kilburg said. “And you just don’t know when all those leaves are come down. And this year, they all came down in 10 days.”

“And snow on top of it,” Landers said.

“The history of this – who may not know it – we had the equipment, but it was a nightmare trying to maintain the equipment,” Kilburg said.

“We sold off our equipment ... 10 years ago. ... Again, it’s a big number, but the thing is, is if you look at trying to find somebody else to do it, I think it would be very difficult,” Kilburg said.

“I don’t know how they get employees to do that. Because it’s a dirty, pretty crummy job,” Kilburg said. “And when you get about three inches of snow on top of it, and it’s all wet, it doesn’t get any better. Again, I’ll support this. I think it’s a good idea.”

The City Council will take final action on the contract.