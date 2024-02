St. Charles Episcopal Church will share the Imposition of Ashes at three times on Wednesday, Feb. 14. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

St. Charles Episcopal Church will share the Imposition of Ashes at three times on Wednesday, Feb. 14: Ashes to Go will be available from 6 to 8:30 a.m. at the Geneva train station, a noon service will be held at the church and the traditional Ash Wednesday service with Holy Eucharist music will be held at 7 p.m.

St. Charles Episcopal is located at 994 N. Fifth Ave. in St. Charles. For more information, visit stcharlesepiscopal.org or find the church on Facebook.