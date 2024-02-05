St. Charles Chamber hosting Small Business Expo

In conjunction with its new name, the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce also has a new logo that was designed by creative design firm Addelise, which is a member of the St. Charles Chamber. (Graphic provided by the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce)

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Council is hosting their Small Business Expo at the Kane County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 17th from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For Businesses: The Expo presents an opportunity to reserve a booth space and promote their services and products to potential customers in person as well as connect, network, and build relationships with other local businesses from a variety of industries.

For the Community: Admission is free for attendees and gives the community an opportunity to engage with local business owners and representatives while browsing a wide variety of products and services from companies right here in the Fox Valley.

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Council is committed to promoting entrepreneurship and small business growth in the community and encourage all local businesses to participate in the Expo as well as invite the public to come and support local businesses during this in-person ‘shop local’ experience. Business booth space can be reserved either online at stcharleschamber.com or by calling 630-584-8384.