Kane voters can cast ballots at any precinct polling place on election day

The Kane County Clerk’s Office hosted a demonstration of the new Hart Verity Duo voting equipment at the Batavia Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

GENEVA - Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham announced Friday that voters can go to any precinct in the county on election day and cast their ballots in the March 19 primary and the Nov. 5 general election.

Cunningham cited a state law, Senate Bill 2123, which passed last year and allows counties with a population greater than 500,000 to have two vote centers.

“If you have at least two, it gave us permission to have every one become voter sites where people can go to vote,” Cunningham said. “We can make all their precincts vote centers.”

“If you live in Elgin, you can go to a polling place in Aurora and cast your vote,” Cunningham said. “We already do this for early voting. This extends accessibility to election day.”

“Before, when we did it by precincts alone, the machines would only load the names of the people who lived in that precinct,” Cunningham said. “It creates more accessibility to voting. Peoria and DuPage counties are doing the same things we are doing.”