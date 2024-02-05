Kane, McHenry, DuPage residents can seek unclaimed property and money

WEST DUNDEE – State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, is partnering with the Illinois Treasurer’s Office to return unclaimed property from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Rakow Center of the Dundee Township Park District, 65 Barrington Ave., Carpentersville, he announced in a news release.

Residents of Kane, McHenry, and DuPage counties can receive $3.5 billion in unclaimed property and cash.

Attendees can meet with a counselor from the Treasurer’s Office to learn if some of the unclaimed items are theirs. In addition to helping people search for property and cash, counselors can help them file claims, according to the release.

“There are so many people that aren’t aware that they are owed property or money,” DeWitte said in the release. “On average, one in four people who search the Treasurer’s Office I-CASH database discover property or cash they can claim, and this is a convenient way for people to do a search and get a claim filed.”

More information about this event is available via email at jmorano@sgop.ilga.gov or by calling DeWitte’s district office at 847-214-8245.

“Right now, the state could be holding inheritance money or funds from a forgotten bank account that belongs to you,” DeWitte said in the release. “Don’t let it go to waste. Stop by to see if you are owed money and claim what belongs to you.”