Kane County offers draft climate plan for review

GENEVA – Kane County completed a draft of its first Climate Action Implementation Plan, a document crafted by an 82-person volunteer team, including members from the community, business, as well as county and municipal staffs, officials announced in a news release.

The draft plan is available online at palebluedot.llc, and the public is invited to contribute further at two upcoming meetings:

• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., Geneva

• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin

Results from 1,000 participants of a county-wide survey helped shape the

direction and content of the draft plan, which established goals and detailed actions across eight categories.

The categories are transportation, building, waste management, water, local food, green spaces, health and the economy.

The plan aims to increase resilience to climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions — with a target of 25% below 2019 levels by 2030 — and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Public input is invaluable as Kane County works to finalize a comprehensive plan that guides climate actions for the county and municipalities, according to the release.