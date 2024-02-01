St. Charles to host open house Feb. 12 for parking study feedback

The City of St. Charles is hosting an open house and online survey to engage with community members and gather input on a recent parking study.

Community members are invited to City Hall at 2 E. Main St. from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb.12 to review the study findings and provide feedback. Feedback can also be provided through an online survey on the city’s website.

City Council members approved a contract for the parking study in June last year with Desman Inc. The purpose of the study is to provide council members and staff with an assessment of the current parking environment and to recommend changes to improve the parking experience for visitors and residents.

Desman Inc. has concluded the draft of the downtown parking study, which is available to review on the city’s website, along with the survey and more information about the open house. The city began gathering community feedback last month by hosting the first open house on the parking study on Jan. 23.

“We value the input of our community members,” Mayor Lora Vitek said in a recent news release. “Your feedback will be instrumental in shaping the direction of our decisions and prioritizing recommendations that align with the needs and preferences of our residents and visitors alike.”

An interactive map of the current downtown parking inventory is available here.

After the survey closes, the next steps will be for Desman Inc. to provide recommendations and propose initiatives to address each issue identified. A draft of the Implementation Plan will be presented to City Council prior to adoption. Once the plan is adopted, the city will begin implementing the first phases later this year.

For more information contract economic development director Derek Conley at dconley@stcharlesil.gov.