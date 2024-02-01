St. Charles Chamber Young Professionals presenting Small Business Expo

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Council invites the community and local business leaders to its Small Business Expo, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, at the Kane County Fairgrounds.

The free event is open to the public.

The Small Business Expo is an excellent platform for local businesses to interact with potential customers and establish relationships with other businesses in the community. The Small Business Expo also is an excellent opportunity for members of the community to engage with local businesses and learn about the products and services they offer. With a diverse range of businesses participating, attendees can expect a wide variety of products and services to choose from and explore.

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Council is committed to promoting entrepreneurship and small business growth in the community and encourages all local businesses to attend the Small Business Expo. This is a unique opportunity to showcase your business to the community and increase your visibility.

Those interested in reserving a business booth may do so at stcharleschamber.com. For more information, call 630-584-8384.

So mark your calendars for Feb. 17 and join us for the Small Business Expo hosted by the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Council.