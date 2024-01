House of 423 celebrated its opening with alongside the Geneva Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 26, 2024 at its 219 W. State Street location in Geneva. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

House of 423 celebrated its opening with alongside the Geneva Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 26 at its 219 W. State St. location in Geneva.

Owner Sarah Whitt and her daughter cut the ribbon, which was held by Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Whitt’s sister, Mary. Geneva Chamber staff, ambassadors and board members were also present for the event.

For more information on this business, visit houseof423.com.