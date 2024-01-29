Kane gets $25M to eliminate last at-grade rail crossing

Kane County is getting $25 million in federal funds to eliminate the county's last at-grade crossing on Randall Road. The map of the project shows Randall Road at Gyorr Avenue in South Elgin. Hopps Road in Elgin is farther north. (Photo provided by Kane County)

GENEVA – Kane County was awarded $25 million in federal funds which will eliminate the last at-grade rail crossing near the intersection of Randall and Hopps roads on the border of Elgin and South Elgin, officials announced in a news release.

When completed, motorists will be able to drive over the Canadian National railroad tracks on Randall and Hopps roads. A north-south third lane will be added in both directions on Randall Road to ease traffic flow and reduce traffic delays, according to the release.

“This significant investment will not only modernize the safety and effectiveness of our transportation systems, but will also be vital in enhancing the quality of life for all Kane County residents,” Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog said in the release.

The project will improve rail safety along the 36-mile of Randall Road corridor – the county’s most highly traveled road – with 40,000 vehicles daily, according to the release.

At-grade crossings are intersections of railroad tracks and roadways at the same level.

The project also includes the construction of a path for people walking or biking along Randall Road.

The Kane County Division of Transportation will direct the project. Construction is expected to take two years, beginning in 2026.

The improvements are designed to reduce congestion and crashes, and provide greater access to responding emergency vehicles.

“About five years ago, I witnessed a devastating, fatal accident at this intersection,” South Elgin Village President Steve Ward said in the release. “I think of the victim and her family’s heartbreak often. This investment will provide a meaningful, safety improvement for motorists for years to come.”

Elgin Mayor David Kaptain said in the the release his thanks to federal legislators “for this significant investment.”

“Elgin and Kane County remain committed to working collaboratively with the federal government towards continuous improvements in transportation along the Randall Road corridor,” Kaptain said in the release.

The federal funding was through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program, which is expected to provide $8 billion to communities over the next five years, according to the release.