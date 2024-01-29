Delta Dental’s Land of Smiles Program visits Western Avenue Elementary

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s Land of Smiles program visited 200 pre-kindergarten through third grade students at Western Elementary School on Jan. 25, 2024 in Geneva. (Photo provided by Delta Dental)

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s Land of Smiles program visited 200 pre-kindergarten through third grade students at Western Elementary School on Jan. 25 in Geneva.

Land of Smiles is a free, dynamic educational program that aims to empower children with information on essential oral health habits. The program is designed just not to educate, but also to entertain, according to a news release from Delta Dental.

Tooth decay remains the leading chronic disease affecting children. Research from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that 22% of Illinois third graders have untreated tooth decay. In an effort to address and curb tooth decay among children, Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s free Land of Smiles program tours twice per year.

Land of Smiles will reach over 25,000 pre-kindergarten through third grade students in more than 100 Illinois schools in the first half of 2024. Every student will receive a free oral health kit with a toothbrush, toothpaste and floss, along with bilingual oral health tips on how students should care for their teeth.

To learn more about the Land of Smiles program, download oral health educational resources or request a school performance, visit landofsmilesil.org.