Boys wrestling: St. Charles East’s Matt Medina finds the right fit in wrestling

Just a few years ago, Matt Medina was looking to lose weight for football.

Now the sophomore is a conference champion wrestler for St. Charles East, the Class 3A defending state champs.

Medina (25-12) most recently won the 285 title at the DuKane Conference Meet, pinning Wheaton Warrenville South junior Ashton Kibbe late in the first period.

“I was introduced to the wrestling program through one of my (football) coaches at (Thompson) Middle School, Coach (Anthony) Rubino,” Medina said. “I was in eighth grade and one of my buddies was going into a wrestling meeting after school so I went in with him.”

That buddy no longer wrestles while Medina has turned into a wrestler who also still loves to play football.

“The meeting was right before the season and I remember I told Coach Rubino that I was just a football player who’s there to lose weight and he said we’re going to put you on the state podium,” Medina said. “I thought this guy is a good salesman, and that started the upward spiral.”

That spiral was sparked by a strong work ethic that St. Charles East head wrestling coach Jason Potter took note of from day one.

“I was drawn to him being a hard worker, an intense kid,” Potter said. “He’s not afraid of getting in there and mixing it up. I love seeing him find the success he’s had. He’s just bought into what we’re preaching and loves being a part of this team. He’s highly aware of of how good they are and he wants to rise to their level. It’s been fun and it’s been fun for me to see.”

With three returning state champions in Dom Munaretto, Ben Davino and Jayden Colon, Medina is part of an elite team. He was one of eight conference champions for the Saints who had three others advance to the finals.

“We have an amazing program and amazing coaches, and everyone supports each other in the practice wrestling room and in the consolation side of the bracket,” Medina said. “We really are a team. There are a lot of teams that are individuals, but at St. Charles East we’re a team.”

As just a sophomore in his third year of wrestling, Medina joked that he’s not one to give wrestling advice to someone like Davino, but he feels at home among the large pool of talent that the Saints possess.

“The room is a great place to be,” Medina said. “I love a great challenge while working in the room and when I learn a new move and it clicks, it’s a great feeling.”

Over the holidays, the Saints beat Joliet Catholic in the prestigious Dan Flavin Invitational at DeKalb, That afforded Medina an opportunity to wrestle Dillan Johnson, the top-ranked heavyweight in the nation. It was over quick.

“That was an interesting match, he said. “I shot his leg and it didn’t work out towards the end, but it was a fun experience. It was great to wrestle the best in my weight class.”

In three years Medina went from “I didn’t know what I was doing at first. I don’t know how many.cautions I got. I learned how to not just tackle people,” to a Fargo qualifier and conference champion wrestler who has faced the best of the best.

In his debut season a year for the Saints a year ago, he captured the JV II title at the conference meet, pinning teammate Nick Contreras.

“He’s a kid who hasn’t been wrestling very long and I think people kind of underestimate him,” Potter said. “He’s young, but you can’t teach heart and you can’t coach heart. He just has a certain edge to him that is naturally there.”

When Medina needed to make weight during his first season in eighth grade, he made it happen.

“That toughness kicked in right away when he had to lose like 30 pounds for the middle school conference tournament,” Potter said. “He kept getting (his weight) down and down and got himself in shape and he realized he was a better football player when he was lighter and could move and he has been committed ever since.”

And now he’s more of a wrestler than a football player. Potter suggested that he’s probably about 50/50 but Medina acknowledged he’s leaning more towards wrestling these days.

“Honestly it’s like 60/40 wrestling/football, or maybe 75/25,” Medina said. “But I still love football.”