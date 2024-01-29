Batavia Boardwalk Shops 2024 applications close Jan. 31

Budding business owners looking to propel their venture to the next level are invited to apply for one of 10 Batavia Boardwalk Shops spaces located on the corner of Wilson and River streets in Batavia. (April Duda Photography)

Budding business owners looking to propel their venture to the next level are invited to apply for one of 10 Batavia Boardwalk Shops spaces located on the corner of Wilson and River streets in Batavia. Application are due by Jan. 31 and are available on the Batavia MainStreet website.

The shops are scheduled to begin their fifth season on May 10, allowing business owners to rent space, showcase their wares and services and learn how to successfully manage a store.

Over the last four seasons, 19 businesses have moved to a permanent location after the close of the season: Ten have moved to combined retail spaces like the Wilson Street Mercantile and nine have moved to independent brick and mortar locations.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops Program is designed to attract small businesses, create more retail shopping and bring people into downtown Batavia. Once applications close, a jury committee will review all applications with diversity in vendor offerings kept in mind. Previous Boardwalk Businesses can reapply, but are not guaranteed a shop.

For more information, email info@downtownbatavia.com or call 630-761-3528.