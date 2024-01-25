Winter is here, so get out and embrace it

With January, we finally got winter. The snow didn’t arrive in time for those dreaming of a white Christmas, but once it did come, followed by frigid temperatures, we were blasted out of any notion of a temperate winter. We may as well accept that winter weather has come to the Midwest and welcome the change of seasons.

So how about a fun new restaurant promotion. Coming mid-February is 2024 Shiver by the River, a free mobile-exclusive digital pass launched by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce. With it, locals and visitors check in at participating Batavia restaurants, bars and cafes, unlocking discounts and exclusive menus to score prizes and explore the best of Batavia.

The program will run from Feb. 15 through March 14 and replaces the Restaurant Madness week of past years. Each participating business will have the opportunity to provide deals/discounts and/or prix-fixe menu items for passholders. Watch for more information about registering for your digital pass at Bataviachamber.org.

Upcoming events

While we’re on the subject of food, how about joining the Batavia Chamber staff for lunch on Friday, Feb. 2. We’ll gather at noon at Taco Dale, a new Batavia restaurant located at 824 N. Randall Road in the same plaza as Trader Joe’s. Buy your lunch and chat with Chamber staff and other attendees There is no registration required. Just pull up a chair at our table and enjoy Batavia’s newest restaurant featuring authentic Mexican cuisine.

Here’s another lunch option in February: Batavia Women in Business will host a networking bingo luncheon Tuesday, Feb. 13. The event takes place at Copper Fox, 477 Third St. in Geneva, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Help support Embrace a Family, the featured nonprofit. Register for the luncheon by calling the Chamber at 630-879-7134 or online at Bataviachamber.org/events. Make sure you bring at least 50 business cards to play.

Inspire scholarships open for applications

Do you know a senior at Batavia High School? Encourage them to apply for the Batavia Chamber Inspire Scholarship program. This is the fifth year that the Chamber is offering four scholarships, worth $1,000 each, to Batavia High School (BPS 101) seniors. The financial award will be paid directly to the institute the recipient will be attending. More information and a link to the applications is available on the homepage of our website, www.bataviachamber.org.

As always, we love when you stop by our office to ask questions or just say hi. Except when we are at events or off-site meetings, you’ll usually find us at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday, we close at 2 p.m. You can call 630-879-7134 or text 478-CHAMBER and we’ll get right back to you.